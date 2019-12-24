Blind homeless man beaten to death in Tennessee; 1 charged

Posted 6:50 am, December 24, 2019, by

NASHVILLE — A man is accused of beating a blind homeless man to death with a fire extinguisher near a Tennessee bus stop.

News outlets report 32-year-old Brandon Brown has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of the man found slain Monday morning, Dec. 23.

Nashville police initially responded to a report of Brown being assaulted. Officers arrived to find that he had a small cut near his eye and blood on his sweater. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the homeless man was found dead in the parking garage of the Music City Central bus station hours later.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.