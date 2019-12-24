× ‘Missed the driveway:’ Burlington man arrested for OWI, 5th offense after van went into ditch

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man, 64, was arrested for his fifth OWI offense on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24 after sheriff’s officials said his cargo van ended up in a ditch.

Deputies responded to the area near Fischer Drive and Pinewood Drive just after 2 p.m. after a concerned citizen reported the van in the ditch, and indicated the driver may have been intoxicated.

Sheriff’s officials identified the man as Patrick Shroat in a news release Tuesday night, and said he indicated he was trying to move his vehicle from the road into his driveway, and he “missed the driveway.” While speaking with him, sheriff’s officials said deputies noted “numerous indicators of impairment.”

Field sobriety tests were administered and Shroat was arrested for OWI, fifth offense. He was found to have a revoked license due to previous OWI convictions. He was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on $12,750 bond on charges of OWI, fifth offense, and operating while revoked.