MPD seeking suspects for armed robbery near 40th and Kaul

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for an armed robbery that took place near 40th and Kaul.

Authorities say the three suspects approached the victim around 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. The victim had arranged to sell his car to one of the suspects on social media. When they met, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, demanding property. The suspects then forcibly removed the victim from his car and robbed him.

Suspect 1 is described as a black man, 18-22 years old, 5’9″-5’10” tall and around 160 pounds with a medium-dark complexion and short afro. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with lettering down the left sleeve, dark pants and black shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a black man, 18-22 years old, 6’2″ tall and around 180 pounds with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a red, black and white Chicago Bulls jacket with the “Bulls” logo peeling off.

Suspect 3 is described as a black man, 18-22 years old, 5’10” and around 160 pounds with a slender build and a short, unkempt afro. Police say he is armed with a small, black semi-automatic pistol.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

The Milwaukee Police Department is reminding residents that, for their safety, they can come to a local MPD police district to exchange or sell legal property to individuals they meet on social media.