FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth Medical Center in North Carolina experienced a “NICU first” on Monday, Dec. 23.

Sisters Erika and Brittany Young took their babies home from the neonatal intensive care unit on the same day.

The cousins were born months apart but graduated the NICU on the same day — set to spend Christmas at home with their families.

Emalyn Everhart spent 142 in the NICU.

Trae Gordon spent 56 days in the NICU.

