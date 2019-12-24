× Officials: Man struck by train in Waukesha, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

WAUKESHA — A train struck a pedestrian on the tracks near Grand Avenue and Williams Street in Waukesha on Tuesday morning.

The Waukesha Police Department received a call on Christmas Eve morning from the Canadian National Dispatch Center that one of their trains had struck the pedestrian.

Authorities found a man in his 30s near the intersection — a non-railroad employee. He suffered life-threatening injuries, but was talking with fire and police personnel just after being struck by the train. The Waukesha Fire Department took him to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this point, authorities believe the victim as walking home after work and did not hear the train coming due to having his earphones in.

The victim was taken into surgery, and his prognosis is currently unknown. No other injuries were reported.