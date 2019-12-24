Police: 2 shot, wounded near 18th and Juneau, ‘known actors’ sought

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and wounded on Christmas Eve near 18th Street and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 24 shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said a 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries, and a 27-year-old woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation was ongoing — with police seeking “known actors” responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.