LIVE: Track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve with NORAD’s Santa Tracker

Police: 2 shot, wounded near 18th and Juneau, ‘known actors’ sought

Posted 3:37 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44PM, December 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and wounded on Christmas Eve near 18th Street and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 24 shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said a 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries, and a 27-year-old woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation was ongoing — with police seeking “known actors” responsible for the shooting.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.