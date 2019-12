MILWAUKEE — A driver was arrested after a pursuit that ended in a crash near Teutonia Avenue and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Police said it started when officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony in the area of I-43 and Burleigh Street.

The driver refused to pull over — leading officers on a pursuit.

Police said the driver eventually stopped and fled on foot, but was arrested by police.

An investigation was ongoing.