Police pursuit ends in crash near Appleton and Hampton

Posted 5:41 am, December 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — An early-morning police pursuit ended in a crash near Appleton and Hampton on Christmas eve, police say — two suspects are in custody.

Authorities say the pursuit started near 22nd and Pierce on the city’s south side. When officers attempted to stop a reckless driver, the suspect took off.

The pursuit ended in a crash near Appleton and Hampton on the city’s north side — roughly eight miles from where it started.

Police say three people were injured in the crash — the two suspects and one citizen.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.