Police pursuit ends in crash near Appleton and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — An early-morning police pursuit ended in a crash near Appleton and Hampton on Christmas eve, police say — two suspects are in custody.

Authorities say the pursuit started near 22nd and Pierce on the city’s south side. When officers attempted to stop a reckless driver, the suspect took off.

The pursuit ended in a crash near Appleton and Hampton on the city’s north side — roughly eight miles from where it started.

Police say three people were injured in the crash — the two suspects and one citizen.