Record-setting number of travelers expected to hit the road, skies this holiday season

MILWAUKEE — Christmas Eve means Americans are in the heart of a busy 2019 holiday season. AAA expects it to be a record-breaking year for travel.

While some people may be angry that there won’t be a white Christmas — at Mitchell International Airport, no snow means very few delays.

AAA expects a record 115 million Americans to travel over the holidays. That’s the highest number in almost 20 years. Most of those travelers will drive to their destinations. Nearly seven million are expected to fly — a 5% increase from last year, and the most since 2003.

Airline officials recommend getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight.

“It ramps up, but we’re excited about it. We weren’t sure how busy it was going to be, but so far so good,” said traveler Corey Randl.

Also, if you’re planning on flying with presents, it’s recommended that you wait to wrap them until you are at your destination. If anything needs to be inspected, TSA will have to unwrap the gifts.