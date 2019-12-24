Report: Santa Rodgers gifted each Packers offensive lineman with a 65-inch Samsung TV
GREEN BAY — It would appear as though after the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North with a 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers played Santa Claus.
ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday, Dec. 24 Rodgers gifted each of his offensive linemen a 65-inch Samsung TV, including new T John Leglue, who came to Green Bay from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Saturday, Dec. 21. There were other unopened boxes delivered as well, Demvosky reported.
It’s not the first time Rodgers has given his O-line Christmas gifts.
In 2017, they all got personalized ATVs, and in 2014, he gave new 55-inch televisions to the Packers offensive linemen and backup quarterbacks.
