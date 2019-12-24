× Report: Santa Rodgers gifted each Packers offensive lineman with a 65-inch Samsung TV

GREEN BAY — It would appear as though after the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North with a 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers played Santa Claus.

ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday, Dec. 24 Rodgers gifted each of his offensive linemen a 65-inch Samsung TV, including new T John Leglue, who came to Green Bay from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Saturday, Dec. 21. There were other unopened boxes delivered as well, Demvosky reported.

Aaron Rodgers gave each of his offensive linemen a 65-inch @SamsungTV. That included new T John Leglue, who was poached from Saints’ practice squad on Saturday. There were other unopened boxes delivered as well. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 24, 2019

Aaron Rodgers got his O-linemen 65-inch Samsung TVs, among other gifts. Just rolled them into the locker room. Rodgers even bought one for John Leglue, an OL the #Packers signed off the Saints’ practice squad three days ago. Leglue needed a laundry hamper to roll his gifts out. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 24, 2019

I also saw an unopened Vulcan Flamethrower box lying in front of the O-linemen lockers. Not sure if Rodgers got that for them, too, and quite frankly I'm afraid who it will end up in the hands of. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 24, 2019

It’s not the first time Rodgers has given his O-line Christmas gifts.

In 2017, they all got personalized ATVs, and in 2014, he gave new 55-inch televisions to the Packers offensive linemen and backup quarterbacks.