× Sheriff: Milwaukee man admitted to taking Xanax, smoking marijuana before Racine County crash

UNION GROVE — A Milwaukee man was arrested for drugged driving after Racine County sheriff’s officials said he crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Durand Avenue just off of I-41/94 in Union Grove Tuesday morning, Dec. 24.

It happened around 6:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said the man drove off the highway as he traveled east on Durand Avenue, and into the ditch, where the vehicle struck a We Energies utility pole, causing minor damage. The pole came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

An investigation revealed the driver appeared very lethargic, spoke with slurred speech, and had difficulties maintaining his balance. He was put through standard field sobriety testing, which he failed, and a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .000.

The man admitted to taking Xanax, which he said was given to him by someone he refused to name, sheriff’s officials said. He indicated he did not have a prescription for it. He also admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.

He was arrested for driving while drugged, first offense, and cited for operating while suspended, operating without insurance, and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said the man was released to his father after a legal blood draw.