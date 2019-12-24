× Sheriff: Racine man arrested for felony stalking of deputy 6 days after release from jail

RACINE — A Racine man was arrested for felony stalking of a deputy six days after he was released from the Racine County Jail.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office identified the man in a news release as Ameer Johnson, 23. He was arrested on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24 — outside the Racine County Jail.

Sheriff’s officials said he was in jail from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, and made numerous attempts to contact a deputy both over the phone and in person.

The case was turned over to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.