Silver alert issued for critically missing 62-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has issued a silver alert for a critically missing 62-year-old Milwaukee man — Maurice Jones.

Jones was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital near 16th and Ohio on the city’s south side around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

He is described as a black male, 5’9″ tall, between 180 and 200 pounds with a short beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap with white writing; black leather jacket with white fur around the neck and bottom; black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7302.