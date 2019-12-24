× State Patrol: Man arrested for OWI had 13-month-old child in car

MADISON — A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) with a 13-month-old child in the backseat.

Authorities say a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw the man’s car unable to maintain its lane and conducted a traffic stop near Stoughton and Cottage Grove Roads in Madison around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Upon approaching the car, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment and a child in the backseat. After administering field sobriety tests, the trooper arrested the man.

If found guilty, authorities say it would be the man’s fourth OWI offense. The 13-month-old child was turned over to Child Protective Services after attempts to contact a family member were unsuccessful.

The man has not been charged at this time.