‘The Last Dance:’ ESPN releases trailer for 10-part docuseries on 1990s Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series on the 1990s Chicago Bulls announced in 2018, has an incredible new trailer.
The minute trailer opens with a quick shot before a Michael Jordan interview. Featuring M.J. is awesome, but ESPN didn’t stop there.
Here’s some who will supposedly be interviewed in the documentary, according to WGN:
- President Obama
- Kobe Bryant
- Adam Silver
- Scottie Pippen
- Dennis Rodman
- Phil Jackson
- Steve Kerr
- Magic Johnson
- Charles Barkley
- Roy Williams
- Carmen Electra
- Ahmad Rashad
- Bob Costas
- Nas
- Deloris Jordan
Outside of showing upcoming interviews, it appears the 10-part documentary will feature tons of behind-the-scenes footage.
It went viral upon its Christmas Eve morning release, amassing nearly 35,000 retweets and over 110,000 likes.
It’s due out sometime in June.
Enjoy the trailer below.
41.878114 -87.629798