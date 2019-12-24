× Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, Old-Fashioned Potato Salad recalled due to possible listeria contamination

MONROVIA, Cailf. — Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and Old-Fashioned Potato Salad have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The products were removed from stores out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who have already purchased the products should throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

No illnesses were reported.