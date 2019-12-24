Watch: Delavan police pulled ‘whimpering’ dog from lake after pup fell through ice

DELAVAN — A Delavan police officer saved the life of a dog who fell through the ice and into Comus Lake on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area near Arbor Ridge Drive and Dam Road, and Officer Runge advised he had a dry suit and offered to help.

When he arrived on scene, he saw the dog stranded approximately 40 yards off the shore — shivering and whimpering, unable to pull itself out of the water.

A man was trying to get to the dog and had to be ordered off the ice.

Then, Officer Runge made his way out onto the ice and was able to safely help the dog from the lake. Both made it safely back to shore.

Thank you, Officer Runge and Delavan police for saving the day!