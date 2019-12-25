× ‘Bringing me to tears:’ Santa, superheros surprised patients at Children’s Wisconsin on Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Sometimes, the smallest of gestures are the most powerful, and that was certainly the case on Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at Children’s Wisconsin.

Christmas morning was special for children who wouldn’t be home for the holiday, thanks to a few guests who surprised patients at the hospital.

“It’s all about them,” said Kevin Monaghan, Milwaukee Fire Department lieutenant.

They say there’s no place like home for the holidays, but spending Christmas with loved ones isn’t always possible.

“When you’re at Children’s, sometimes you can’t leave, and sometimes you can’t even leave the floor,” said Trevor Pinkalla, Milwaukee firefighter.

At Children’s Wisconsin on Christmas morning, for the second year in a row, Santa put his sleigh into park — hitching a ride with MFD.

“A vision by a fireman on our department,” said Monaghan. “The smiles on these kids faces and the families that we’re touching — it’s moving and it’s special.”

With help from Wauwatosa firefighters, St. Nick soared high above — spreading Christmas cheer to patients at Children’s Wisconsin.

“We added some superheroes this year, so Batman and Spider-Man came along,” said Monaghan.

“Seeing Santa there is almost bringing me to tears,” said Pinkalla. “I just love knowing they can see him.”

Pinkalla knows firsthand the ups and downs the patients at Children’s Wisconsin face.

“To me, it really touches me dearly,” said Pinkalla.

At 2 years old, Pinkalla’s son, Brian, was diagnosed with a Wilm’s tumor.

“We were here for many, many months,” said Pinkalla.

On Wednesday, Brian proudly donned his hospital beads — each holding an important meaning.

“Either a surgery, a needle poke, chemo, radiation, all the different things they’ve endured,” said Pinkalla.

Pinkalla said they were looking forward to November — when they’d receive the best gift of all, with Brian adding a new bead to his collection in celebration of 10 years cancer-free.

“The journey Brian’s been on, it takes a long time to go through some of those things,” said Pinkalla.

The father and son who inspired the mission said they were hopeful it would help others believe in the magic of Christmas, too.

“Hopefully, that can give them the courage to make it through what they’re going through, and beat what they’re beating, and beat the cancer, or whatever it may be, and survive until next Christmas,” said Pinkalla.

The firefighters who made this happen said it’s a tradition they plan to continue.