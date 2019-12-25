× Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate Milwaukee incidents on Christmas Eve

MILWAUKEE — A man and woman were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The first happened shortly before 8 p.m. near 27th Street and Auer Avenue. Police said a 36-year-old man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said late Tuesday no arrests had been made.

Three hours later, around 11 p.m., police were on scene near 14th Street and Keefe Avenue, where police said a 44-year-old woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).