CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition after she was shot inside a Chicago home on Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

A 38-year-old man was also hurt and was in stable condition at last check.

Police said the shooting took place in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

Someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home.

No arrests were made.

An investigation was ongoing.

