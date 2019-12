COCOA BEACH, Fla. β€” Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast https://t.co/29PK5UOZLO — Trail Times (@TrailDailyTimes) December 25, 2019

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a nonprofit that helps people with cancer.

Great event today in Cocoa Beach. Surfing Santas is an event aimed to bring families together while raising funds for good causes. Check it out next year I know we will!

Over the past decade, #SurfingSantas has grown into one of the most unique and fun-f… https://t.co/5vsDHgg6Ju pic.twitter.com/PRGjWBjsxP — Positively Osceola (@positiveosceola) December 24, 2019