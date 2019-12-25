‘This is about hope:’ 1,400 volunteers served 9,000 at 30th Salvation Army Christmas Family Feast

MILWAUKEE — An estimated 9,000 people filled the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on Christmas Day on Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Family Feast, and it took some 1,400 volunteers to pull it off.

After the gifts were delivered to all the good girls and boys, even Santa Claus sat down for a meal.

“This is about hope,” said Steven Woodard with the Salvation Army. “This is about somebody knowing that they have not been forgotten. This is family.”

For 30 years, the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County has been setting the table and serving up this massive meal.

“It’s about other people,” said Woodard. “It’s about giving back to somebody else.”

They’re able to pull it off each year thanks to a small army of volunteers.

“I’ve made every Christmas Family Feast for all 30 years,” said Rosette.

The food is what draws people to the event.

“Dressing, ham, turkey, yams,” said Jasmeen Jones. “It was awesome. I come down here every year. It was very awesome.”

It’s the environment that keeps people coming back.

“It’s like, a big family, and everybody is really getting along,” said Latoya Holmes. “Nobody’s doing anything negative. It kind of made me want to volunteer, to see so many young people actually volunteering for something like this.”

After the meal, people were able to browse articles of clothing available for those in need, and there was also a bag full of gifts for the kids, courtesy of Santa Claus.

Events like this are made possible by your generous donations. CLICK HERE to make a donation to the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County, or to learn how to become a volunteer.