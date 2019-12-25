Toy distribution event held at MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary on Christmas

Posted 9:28 pm, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00PM, December 25, 2019
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Officials at the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 25th Street and Center Street hosted a Christmas Day gift/toy distribution event for individuals and families.

Organizers said it was an effort to "create a Christmas sharing festivity for disadvantaged families and individuals."

Donors and volunteers made the event possible.

A warm meal was served, and Milwaukee singer Dorothy James performed, with Santa Claus and Elmo visiting with children while the gifts and toys were distributed.

Toy distribution event held at MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary on Christmas

"Many of our guests are unaccustomed to having toys or gifts at Christmastime," said Sister MacCanon Brown, CEO. "We are very happy to provide this for people who are welcomed, who are given a meal, and they are also then are provided with the gifts and toys that they've signed up for, and it's all free."

Toy distribution event held at MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary on Christmas

CLICK HERE to learn more about the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, or to make a donation.

The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary is currently transforming a five-story warehouse, one floor at a time, in the 53206 zip code into a major help center for homeless and at-risk homeless people.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.