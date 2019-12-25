Toy distribution event held at MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials at the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 25th Street and Center Street hosted a Christmas Day gift/toy distribution event for individuals and families.

Organizers said it was an effort to "create a Christmas sharing festivity for disadvantaged families and individuals."

Donors and volunteers made the event possible.

A warm meal was served, and Milwaukee singer Dorothy James performed, with Santa Claus and Elmo visiting with children while the gifts and toys were distributed.

"Many of our guests are unaccustomed to having toys or gifts at Christmastime," said Sister MacCanon Brown, CEO. "We are very happy to provide this for people who are welcomed, who are given a meal, and they are also then are provided with the gifts and toys that they've signed up for, and it's all free."

CLICK HERE to learn more about the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, or to make a donation.

The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary is currently transforming a five-story warehouse, one floor at a time, in the 53206 zip code into a major help center for homeless and at-risk homeless people.