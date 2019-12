× Trash fire spreads to 2-car garage on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters battled a garage fire on the city’s south side early on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The first broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m. in an alley near 15th and Hayes. Officials tell FOX6 News flames spread from a trash bin to a nearby 2-car garage.

The fire caused about $9,000 in damage to the structure — there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.