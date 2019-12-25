While most were off work on Christmas, FOX6 visited businesses where it was ‘all hands on deck’

MEQUON — Most workplaces were closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas, but for some, work didn’t stop on the holiday.

Christmas Day is one of the busiest days at Marcus Theatres’ North Shore Cinema in Mequon. This year, the top movies were Cats and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, the theater wasn’t the only spot where FOX6 News found people working on the holiday.

“This is just what we all expect the holidays to be in the foodservice industry,” said Kristin Mader, manager of Mader’s Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee. It’s all hands on deck. Our entire staff is here today. All of our bussers are here today. Full staff in the kitchen.”

Officials at the Milwaukee County Zoo kicked off Frosty Free Week on Christmas Day — welcoming guests for free through Jan. 1. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino was open on the holiday, Milwaukee County Transit System bus drivers were behind the wheel on Christmas Day, and of course, Milwaukee police and firefighters were on duty — working hard to keep us safe. At MFD Station 18, generous families dropped off some goodies to make sure firefighters working a 24-hour shift could have a little Christmas cheer, too.

“On holidays, we’re never really that far away from our families because, as you saw, we have visitors, guests, and families come in throughout the day,” said Erich Roden with MFD.

Of course, we also had staff on duty at FOX6 News on Christmas Day.

“I’ve been working pretty hard here today,” said FOX6 Weather Expert Eric Manges. “I came in in a suit and flip flops.”

“At the assignment desk, making sure we have the information we need,” said Joe Sinicki, FOX6 producer.

Merry Christmas to all the hard workers across southeast Wisconsin!