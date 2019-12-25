× Witness: Colorado bank robber threw stolen money, wished everyone a ‘Merry Christmas’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs bank robbery got a Christmas spin.

Around noon on Monday, Dec. 23, police said an older man threatened a bank with the use of a weapon.

He took a page from another man with a white beard, according to a witness.

“He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place,'” Dion Pascale told CNN affiliate KKTV. “He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!'”

Bystanders gathered the scattered cash and returned it to the bank teller as the man walked next door to the Starbucks and waited for the police, Pascale said.

The man, identified as David Oliver, was taken into custody at the coffee shop, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Oliver had obtained legal representation.