Enjoy espresso, handcrafted coffee drinks made from beans roasted by Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee Roasters

DELAFIELD -- Need a pick me up after the holidays? There's a new coffee shop in Delafield. Evan Peterson spent the morning checking out Blue Collar Coffee Co.

About Blue Collar Coffee Co. (website)

Enjoy espresso and handcrafted coffee drinks made from beans roasted by Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee Roasters. Offering WiFi, lounge seating, a robust drink menu including tea and smoothies, and a welcoming, friendly environment, Blue Collar Coffee serves coffee with character for hardworking people.

