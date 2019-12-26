Dense fog advisory in effect for Sheboygan County until 10 a.m. Thursday

Enjoy espresso, handcrafted coffee drinks made from beans roasted by Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee Roasters

Posted 9:41 am, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, December 26, 2019
Data pix.

DELAFIELD -- Need a pick me up after the holidays? There's a new coffee shop in Delafield. Evan Peterson spent the morning checking out Blue Collar Coffee Co. 

Data pix.

About Blue Collar Coffee Co. (website)

Enjoy espresso and handcrafted coffee drinks made from beans roasted by Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee Roasters. Offering WiFi, lounge seating, a robust drink menu including tea and smoothies, and a welcoming, friendly environment, Blue Collar Coffee serves coffee with character for hardworking people.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.