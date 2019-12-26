× Fewer than 200 days until the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There are fewer than 200 days until the start of the Democratic National Convention set to be hosted in Milwaukee from July 13 through July 16. To mark the occasion, the Milwaukee 2020 website now has a countdown clock on its website.

There are two summits the Host Committee and Northwestern Mutual are organizing to address community-identified focus areas — and make an impact beyond the four days of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The first of the two — The CommUNITY Growth Summit — is set for February and will cover a wide array of shared strengths and challenges — from tech and venture capital to segregation and mass incarceration.

The third and final summit will take place in April and coincide with National Volunteer Month. That summit will work to curate tactical and sustainable options for increasing civic engagement and volunteerism within Milwaukee and peer communities throughout the country.

