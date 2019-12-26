‘Green Bay Lunch Streak’ ends after 10-year run

GREEN BAY -- As an impressive Packers season is drawing to an end on the field, a remarkable streak associated with covering the Packers has already reached its conclusion. I embarked on "The Green Bay Lunch Streak" Dec. 16, 2009. Every Wednesday during every Packers season (and postseason) since -- we had lunch at a different Green Bay-area restaurant. However, the streak came to end in December 2019.
Here are the establishments that made up The Green Bay Lunch Streak and the FOX6 photographer who joined me each day:
2009
- Dec. 16: Pizza Hut, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 23: Chef Chu’s, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 30: Golden Corral, Andy Konkle
- Jan. 6: Red Lobster, Andy Konkle
2010
- Sept. 8: Bay City Smokehouse, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 15: El Sarape, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 23: Taste of Chicago, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 29: Five Guys, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 6: Legends, Craig Hofer
- Oct. 13: Skip’s, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 20: Heavenly Ham Café, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 27: Golden Basket, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 3: Rocky Rococo, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 17: Mandarin Garden, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 24: Blackstone, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 1: Fazoli’s, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 8: Longhorn, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 15: Hooters, Jerimiah Junkers
- Dec. 22: Taco Burrito Mexico, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 29: Al’s Hamburgers, Jerimiah Junkers
- Jan. 5: Charley’s, Andy Konkle
- Jan. 11: A & W, Jerimiah Junkers
- Jan. 19: Bangkok Garden, Kale Zimny
- Jan. 26: Quizno’s, Tim Primeau
- Feb. 2: Spring Creek (Dallas), Andy Konkle/Dave Michuda
2011
- Sept. 4: Bates City BBQ, Mickie Leach
- Sept. 14: Greek Boys, Jerimiah Junkers
- Sept. 21: Green Bay Distillery, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 28: Not By Bread Alone, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 5: Elegant Moose, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 12: Pho #1 Noodle, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 19: Burger Company, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 2: Joe’s BBQ, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 10: Taste of the South, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 16: Glass Nickel Pizza, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 22: Chili’s, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 30: Grazie’s, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 7: Godfather’s Pizza, Mickie Leach
- Dec. 14: Erbert and Gerbert’s, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 21: IHOP, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 28: Asia Wok, Andy Konkle
- Jan. 4: Olive Garden, Mickie Leach
- Jan. 11: Taste of India, Kale Zimny
2012
- Sept. 5: Screamin’ Head Buzz, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 11: Dickey’s, Jerry Imig
- Sept. 20: Hagemeister Park, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 26: Sonic, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 3: Deli More, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 10: Fox Harbor, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 17: Fox Heights, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 24: Gyros and Kabobs, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 31: China Palace, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 14: Titletown Brewery, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 21: Parisi’s, Jon Reidy
- Nov. 28: Perkins, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 5: Kavarna, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 12: Smart Cow, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 19: Paddy O’s, Nick Moron
- Dec. 26: Mackinaw’s, Jerry Imig
- Jan. 2: Au Bravo, Andy Konkle
- Jan. 9: Josephine’s, Tim Primeau
2013
- Sept. 4: Chipotle, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 11: Little Caesar’s, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 18: Target, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 3: Hometown Café, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 10: Nicolet, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 16: Taqueria Mihoacan, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 23: Bon Orient, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 30: White Dog, Black Cat, Mickie Leach
- Nov. 6: Toppers, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 13: Drift Inn, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 20: Cabela’s, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 26: Polito’s, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 4: Auten’s Eatery, Jeremy Mews
- Dec. 11: Firehouse Subs, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 18: Denny’s, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 24: Hill Top Café, Andy Konkle
2014
- Aug. 31: Texas Roadhouse, Mickie Leach
- Sept. 10: Tucson’s, Tim Primeau
- Sept. 17: Jitter Beans, Jerry Imig
- Sept. 24: Sardine Can, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 30: Bilotti’s, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 8: Red, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 15: Village Grille, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 22: Allouez Café, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 5: Grapevine Café, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 12: Pasquale’s, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 19: Regatta, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 26: Burkel’s, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 4: The Blind Ref, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 10: The Rite Place, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 17: Oley’s, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 24: Lox, Stock and Bagel, Andy Konkle
- Jan. 2: de Grand, Mickie Leach
- Jan. 7: Burger House 41, Andy Konkle
- Jan. 14: Pub 333, Jerry Imig
2015
- Sept. 9: D2 The District, Jerry Imig
- Sept. 16: Zesty’s, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 24: 1001 Club, Tim Primeau
- Sept. 30: Kentros, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 7: Plia’s Kitchen, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 14: Leatherhead’s, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 21: Infidelity, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 28: Jimmy Seas, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 4: Lombardi’s, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 11: Watering Hole, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 18: Barley’s Deerfield Diner, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 24: Tony Roma’s, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 29: Legend Larry’s, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 9: DePere Buffet, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 16: Grandstand Bandstand, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 23: Taco John’s, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 30: Chicken Fry Fry, Jerry Imig
- Jan. 6: Boar’s Head, Kale Zimny
- Jan. 13: Bay Family Restaurant, Mickie Leach
2016
- Sept. 7: T Bacon, Andy Konkle
- Sept. 14: Wingstop, Kale Zimny
- Sept. 21: Cannery, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 5: Angelina’s, Kale Zimny
- Oct. 12: St. Vincent’s Hospital, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 18: Granddaddy’s, Andy Konkle
- Oct. 26: Aurora Greenbrier Café, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 2: Festival Foods, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 9: Stir Fry 88, Andy Konkle
- Nov. 16: Vintage Cantina, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 23: Barnes and Noble, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 30: The Ravine, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 7: Plae Bistro, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 14: 1951 West, Andy Konkle
- Dec. 20: Craving’s, Mickie Leach
- Dec. 28: Liberty Café, Kale Zimny
- Jan. 4: Gilligans, Mickie Leach
- Jan. 11: Fresh Market, No photog
- Jan. 18: Sunny’s Noodle House, Aaron Frye
2017
- Sept. 7: Presidente, Kale Zimny
- Sept. 13: Egg Roll Plus Food Truck, Jerry Imig
- Sept. 20: El Jeripeo, Tim Primeau
- Sept. 26: Taste of the Windy City, Kale Zimny
- Oct. 4: Smoked Bone Food Truck, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 11: Firenza, Kale Zimny
- Oct. 18: Sbarro, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 2: Riviera, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 8: Hinterland, Kale Zimny
- Nov. 15: Nori Japan, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 22: Hardee’s, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 29: Marko’s Pizza, Kale Zimny
- Dec. 6: Bop’s Bistro, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 13: Heartland Pizza, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 19: Riversbend, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 27: Mac’s, Kale Zimny
2018
- Sept. 5: ZZQ’s, Kale Zimny
- Sept. 12: Long John Silver’s, Tim Primeau
- Sept. 19: Pizza Ranch, Tim Primeau
- Sept. 26: The Booyah Shed, Kale Zimny
- Oct. 3: Jersey Mike’s, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 11: Cold Stone Creamery, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 23: Lucky Seven’s, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 31: Maldonado’s, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 7: Chuck E. Cheese, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 12: Sidekicks, Jerry Imig
- Nov. 21: ADRC Grounded Café, Kale Zimny
- Nov. 28: Costco, Jerry Imig
- Dec. 5: Copper State, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 12: 46 Below, Kale Zimny
- Dec. 19: Orange Julius, Tim Primeau
- Dec. 26: Our Place, Jerry Imig
2019
- Sept. 1: Village Green Golf, Aaron Frye
- Sept. 11: May’s Eggrolls, Kale Zimny
- Sept. 18: Nicky’s Lionshead, Jerry Imig
- Sept. 24: Smokey Ridge, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 2: Tavern in the Skye, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 10: Pablo’s, Kale Zimny
- Oct. 16: Friar Tuck’s, Tim Primeau
- Oct. 23: Fork and Knife, Jerry Imig
- Oct. 30: The Farm Café, Aaron Frye
- Nov. 6: The Turn, Aaron Frye
- Nov. 20: Gallagher’s, Tim Primeau
- Nov. 27: R and D’s, Matt List
- Dec. 4: Sushi Lover, Aaron Frye
- Dec. 11: 1919 Kitchen, Kale Zimny/Andy Konkle
As the FOX6 Packers reporter, I am in Green Bay regularly. Typically, Wednesday is the main media day leading up to the next game. There is a routine to each week of an NFL season. As a result, in 2009, we decided to try to go to a new place for lunch every Wednesday (or the equivalent) during the GB regular season and playoffs. Since I was going to be there every week, it was decided that the photographer that day would pick the dining establishment. We had to follow the team schedule for the day, covering the coach’s media availability, the practice and the locker room access period. That determined how much time we could spend driving to and from the establishment and how much time actually eating. By and large, those guys did a great job with their picks. Here is who accompanied me and how often:
- Andy Konkle: 59
- Tim Primeau: 39
- Jerry Imig: 38
- Kale Zimny: 21
- Mickie Leach: 9
- Aaron Frye: 5
- Jerimiah Junkers: 4
- Craig Hofer: 1
- Dave Michuda: 1
- Jon Reidy: 1
- Nick Moron: 1
- Jeremy Mews: 1
- Matt List: 1
We had lots of help with suggestions over the years and lots of encouragement – all of which was appreciated. We could have continued for who knows how long, but ten years seemed like a good time to call a stop to this streak and do so with a good finish, instead of simply running out of options. We’ll start something else in 2020.