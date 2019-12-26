‘Green Bay Lunch Streak’ ends after 10-year run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- As an impressive Packers season is drawing to an end on the field, a remarkable streak associated with covering the Packers has already reached its conclusion. I embarked on "The Green Bay Lunch Streak" Dec. 16, 2009. Every Wednesday during every Packers season (and postseason) since -- we had lunch at a different Green Bay-area restaurant. However, the streak came to end in December 2019.

Here are the establishments that made up The Green Bay Lunch Streak and the FOX6 photographer who joined me each day:

2009

Dec. 16: Pizza Hut , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 23: Chef Chu’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 30: Golden Corral , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Jan. 6: Red Lobster, Andy Konkle

2010

Sept. 8: Bay City Smokehouse , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 15: El Sarape , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 23: Taste of Chicago , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 29: Five Guys , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 6: Legends , Craig Hofer

, Craig Hofer Oct. 13: Skip’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 20: Heavenly Ham Café , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 27: Golden Basket , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 3: Rocky Rococo , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 17: Mandarin Garden , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 24: Blackstone , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 1: Fazoli’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 8: Longhorn , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 15: Hooters , Jerimiah Junkers

, Jerimiah Junkers Dec. 22: Taco Burrito Mexico , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 29: Al’s Hamburgers , Jerimiah Junkers

, Jerimiah Junkers Jan. 5: Charley’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Jan. 11: A & W , Jerimiah Junkers

, Jerimiah Junkers Jan. 19: Bangkok Garden , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Jan. 26: Quizno’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Feb. 2: Spring Creek (Dallas), Andy Konkle/Dave Michuda

2011

Sept. 4: Bates City BBQ , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Sept. 14: Greek Boys , Jerimiah Junkers

, Jerimiah Junkers Sept. 21: Green Bay Distillery , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 28: Not By Bread Alone , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 5: Elegant Moose , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 12: Pho #1 Noodle , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 19: Burger Company , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 2: Joe’s BBQ , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 10: Taste of the South , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 16: Glass Nickel Pizza , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 22: Chili’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 30: Grazie’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 7: Godfather’s Pizza , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Dec. 14: Erbert and Gerbert’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 21: IHOP , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 28: Asia Wok , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Jan. 4: Olive Garden , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Jan. 11: Taste of India, Kale Zimny

2012

Sept. 5: Screamin’ Head Buzz , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 11: Dickey’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Sept. 20: Hagemeister Park , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 26: Sonic , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 3: Deli More , Jerry Imig

Jerry Imig Oct. 10: Fox Harbor , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 17: Fox Heights , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 24: Gyros and Kabobs , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 31: China Palace , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 14: Titletown Brewery , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 21: Parisi’s , Jon Reidy

, Jon Reidy Nov. 28: Perkins , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 5: Kavarna , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 12: Smart Cow , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 19: Paddy O’s , Nick Moron

, Nick Moron Dec. 26: Mackinaw’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Jan. 2: Au Bravo , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Jan. 9: Josephine’s, Tim Primeau

2013

Sept. 4: Chipotle , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 11: Little Caesar’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 18: Target , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 3: Hometown Café , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 10: Nicolet , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 16: Taqueria Mihoacan , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 23: Bon Orient , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 30: White Dog, Black Cat , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Nov. 6: Toppers , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 13: Drift Inn , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 20: Cabela’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 26: Polito’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 4: Auten’s Eatery , Jeremy Mews

, Jeremy Mews Dec. 11: Firehouse Subs , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 18: Denny’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 24: Hill Top Café, Andy Konkle

2014

Aug. 31: Texas Roadhouse , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Sept. 10: Tucson’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Sept. 17: Jitter Beans , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Sept. 24: Sardine Can , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 30: Bilotti’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 8: Red , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 15: Village Grille , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 22: Allouez Café , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 5: Grapevine Café , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 12: Pasquale’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 19: Regatta , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 26: Burkel’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 4: The Blind Ref , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 10: The Rite Place , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 17: Oley’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 24: Lox, Stock and Bagel , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Jan. 2: de Grand , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Jan. 7: Burger House 41 , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Jan. 14: Pub 333, Jerry Imig

2015

Sept. 9: D2 The District , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Sept. 16: Zesty’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 24: 1001 Club , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Sept. 30: Kentros , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 7: Plia’s Kitchen , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 14: Leatherhead’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 21: Infidelity , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 28: Jimmy Seas , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 4: Lombardi’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 11: Watering Hole , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 18: Barley’s Deerfield Diner , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 24: Tony Roma’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 29: Legend Larry’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 9: DePere Buffet , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 16: Grandstand Bandstand , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 23: Taco John’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 30: Chicken Fry Fry , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Jan. 6: Boar’s Head , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Jan. 13: Bay Family Restaurant, Mickie Leach

2016

Sept. 7: T Bacon , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Sept. 14: Wingstop , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Sept. 21: Cannery , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 5: Angelina’s , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Oct. 12: St. Vincent’s Hospital , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 18: Granddaddy’s , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Oct. 26: Aurora Greenbrier Café , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 2: Festival Foods , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 9: Stir Fry 88 , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Nov. 16: Vintage Cantina , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 23: Barnes and Noble , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 30: The Ravine , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 7: Plae Bistro , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 14: 1951 West , Andy Konkle

, Andy Konkle Dec. 20: Craving’s , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Dec. 28: Liberty Café , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Jan. 4: Gilligans , Mickie Leach

, Mickie Leach Jan. 11: Fresh Market , No photog

, No photog Jan. 18: Sunny’s Noodle House, Aaron Frye

2017

Sept. 7: Presidente , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Sept. 13: Egg Roll Plus Food Truck , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Sept. 20: El Jeripeo , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Sept. 26: Taste of the Windy City , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Oct. 4: Smoked Bone Food Truck , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 11: Firenza , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Oct. 18: Sbarro , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 2: Riviera , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 8: Hinterland , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Nov. 15: Nori Japan , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 22: Hardee’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 29: Marko’s Pizza , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Dec. 6: Bop’s Bistro , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 13: Heartland Pizza , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 19: Riversbend , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 27: Mac’s, Kale Zimny

2018

Sept. 5: ZZQ’s , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Sept. 12: Long John Silver’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Sept. 19: Pizza Ranch , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Sept. 26: The Booyah Shed , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Oct. 3: Jersey Mike’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 11: Cold Stone Creamery , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 23: Lucky Seven’s , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 31: Maldonado’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 7: Chuck E. Cheese , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 12: Sidekicks , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Nov. 21: ADRC Grounded Café , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Nov. 28: Costco , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Dec. 5: Copper State , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 12: 46 Below , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Dec. 19: Orange Julius , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Dec. 26: Our Place, Jerry Imig

2019

Sept. 1: Village Green Golf , Aaron Frye

, Aaron Frye Sept. 11: May’s Eggrolls , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Sept. 18: Nicky’s Lionshead , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Sept. 24: Smokey Ridge , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 2: Tavern in the Skye , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 10: Pablo’s , Kale Zimny

, Kale Zimny Oct. 16: Friar Tuck’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Oct. 23: Fork and Knife , Jerry Imig

, Jerry Imig Oct. 30: The Farm Café , Aaron Frye

, Aaron Frye Nov. 6: The Turn , Aaron Frye

, Aaron Frye Nov. 20: Gallagher’s , Tim Primeau

, Tim Primeau Nov. 27: R and D’s , Matt List

, Matt List Dec. 4: Sushi Lover , Aaron Frye

, Aaron Frye Dec. 11: 1919 Kitchen, Kale Zimny/Andy Konkle

As the FOX6 Packers reporter, I am in Green Bay regularly. Typically, Wednesday is the main media day leading up to the next game. There is a routine to each week of an NFL season. As a result, in 2009, we decided to try to go to a new place for lunch every Wednesday (or the equivalent) during the GB regular season and playoffs. Since I was going to be there every week, it was decided that the photographer that day would pick the dining establishment. We had to follow the team schedule for the day, covering the coach’s media availability, the practice and the locker room access period. That determined how much time we could spend driving to and from the establishment and how much time actually eating. By and large, those guys did a great job with their picks. Here is who accompanied me and how often:

Andy Konkle: 59

Tim Primeau: 39

Jerry Imig: 38

Kale Zimny: 21

Mickie Leach: 9

Aaron Frye: 5

Jerimiah Junkers: 4

Craig Hofer: 1

Dave Michuda: 1

Jon Reidy: 1

Nick Moron: 1

Jeremy Mews: 1

Matt List: 1

We had lots of help with suggestions over the years and lots of encouragement – all of which was appreciated. We could have continued for who knows how long, but ten years seemed like a good time to call a stop to this streak and do so with a good finish, instead of simply running out of options. We’ll start something else in 2020.

