‘Helping others:’ Milwaukee Radio Alliance partners with Red Cross to help save lives

MILWAUKEE -- Blood donors on Thursday, Dec. 26 headed to the Red Cross 8th annual "Day of Donations" blood drive. This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces a critical need for all blood types, especially types O negative and positive.

"I've never liked needles and I'm not really big on blood, it usually makes me kind of queasy," said Kevin Krueger, blood donor.

Kevin Krueger doesn't do well when it comes to needles but the power of giving is stronger than his fear.

"You're helping others in need. Christmas, that's what it's all about," said Krueger.

The American Red Cross partnered with Milwaukee Radio Alliance for the 8th eighth annual Day of Donations Blood Drive at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

The Red Cross says winter months can be among the most challenging times of the year for the Red Cross to collect enough blood donations.

"Between Thanksgiving and New Year's, we do tend to see donations decline," said Jessica Peterson, American Red Cross.

Blood and platelet donors are urged to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this winter. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give from now through Jan. 5, 2020 with an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

"I know that there's a lot of people that spend Christmas in the hospital, so I thought, I'm able to do it, why not," said Mandy Macachor, blood donor.

"It's helping others, if I was ever in a situation where I need blood, I would want that also," said Krueger.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products.

How to donate

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.