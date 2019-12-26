× Indiana pizza shop gives employees all its Christmas day profits

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Employees at a pizzeria near Indianapolis are in for a big payday after volunteering to work on Christmas. They’ll split all of the day’s profits from Rockstar Pizza, in what has become a holiday tradition.

Rockstar Pizza owners said it’s a great way to give back to the employees who do so much for them throughout the year.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer something like this to them, so we can kind of give back and show appreciation to them for all they do for us,” owner Colby Mathews said.

It’s a tradition an employee started years ago at the pizza joint in Brownsburg, Indiana. The tradition has continued every Christmas since.

The pizza joint was open only for carry-out orders on Christmas. Owners said it’s one of their busiest days of the year.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, owners said their Christmas sales this year were their best ever.