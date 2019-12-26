Dense fog advisory in effect for Sheboygan County until 10 a.m. Thursday

Kroger says it’s not giving away free groceries for Christmas — those Facebook posts are fake

Kroger says it’s not giving away free groceries on social media.

The supermarket chain tweeted on Christmas Eve that Facebook posts promising a year’s worth of free groceries to four “lucky” families are fake and urged customers not to share or interact with the posts.

“This is a fake Kroger Facebook page,” the company wrote in response to a customer’s question. “We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting, and we appreciate your patronage.”

One of the fake posts has been shared more than 2,600 times and has almost 1,500 comments — many from people who said they desperately needed the prize.

The fake Kroger.com Facebook page was made on December 22 and looks pretty authentic at first glance. However, the logo is a little off and the page only has about 800 followers.

The real Kroger Facebook page has been around since 2009 and is verified by Facebook.

