Milwaukee community unites, celebrates first day of Kwanzaa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thursday, Dec. 26 marked the first day of Kwanzaa 2019.

It's a week-long holiday and celebration of African-American culture.

Tons of people attended an event Thursday night at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society near 27th and Center in Milwaukee.

Each of the seven days of the holiday is dedicated to a principle. The first day was "unity".

On each night, a new candle is lit on a candelabra that has seven branches.

The celebrations run through New Year's Day.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 as a non-religious celebration of family and social values.