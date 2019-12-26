Milwaukee man charged with robbery, arrested after gas station clerk’s brother ran him down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- A robbery suspect who was run over by a witness has now been charged.

Kevin Sullivan of Milwaukee is charged with a count of robbery (threat of force) in connection with the robbery of a gas station near 68th and North on Saturday, Dec. 21. FOX6 News first told you about this story the day after the alleged crime.

Prosecutors said the 26-year-old Milwaukee man walked into the gas station around 4 p.m. Saturday. The criminal complaint says Sullivan initially "came into the store and asked for two cartons of Newport cigarettes. The defendant used two different credit cards but they were both declined."

At that point, the complaint indicates Sullivan, who had both hands in his pockets, "appeared to be holding a hard object which was pointing from his right coat pocket." The clerk believed the object was a gun. The complaint says Sullivan "then shouted at (the clerks) to hand over the cigarettes and money." He left the store with about $500 in cash and two cartons of cigarettes.

Moments after leaving the store, one of the clerks noticed her brother was outside pumping gas. She told him the gas station had just been robbed -- and she pointed Sullivan out to her brother. The complaint says the brother "got into his car and drove after the defendant, hit him with his car, confronted him, and held him on scene until police arrived."

When interviewed by police, Sullivan "admitted he had gone to the gas station prior to the incident to see the layout of the interior of the store and that on this occasion he went into the Speedway and told the cashier to give him the money and a carton of cigarettes." Sullivan told police "he wanted to use the money from Speedway to buy Percocet and then sell the cigarettes." The complaint says no firearm was recovered from Sullivan.

Sullivan made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, Dec. 26. If convicted on the robbery charge, Sullivan faces up to 15 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

