Officials: Fire that destroyed Helenville businesses reignited overnight

HELENVILLE — A five-alarm fire that destroyed a Jefferson County business center on Christmas day reignited Dec. 26.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews responded to a five-alarm fire at an industrial building along Highway D in Helenville on Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Officials in Jefferson County say the fire re-kindled overnight along Highway D.

The building housed several different businesses — including a wreath shop, woodworking shop and a CBD oil shop.

An investigation was underway to determine what sparked the blaze. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.