× Officials: Person ejected from vehicle after collision in Town of Dover, several hurt

RACINE — One person was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Highway 20 and N. Britton Road in the Town of Dover on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling northbound on N. Britton Road and failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle which was traveling eastbound on Highway 20. One person was ejected from their vehicle — and flown by Flight for Life to a hospital. Several others were also hurt.

The roadway has re-opened.