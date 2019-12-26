× Packers, Lions finish NFL regular season in a game you’ll see only on FOX6

DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will finish the regular season with a road trip to Detroit, playing the Lions (3-11-1) at Ford Field for a 12 p.m. kickoff. It’s a game you can see only on FOX6.

It’s the fourth straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons that the Packers and Lions play each other to end the NFL regular season. The Packers lead the regular-season series against the Lions 99-2-7 — the most wins the Packers have against any team. The Packers have also won both postseason games between the two teams.

Aaron Rodgers is 14-5 against the Lions as a starter, completing 65.7% of his passes for 4,809 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions — a passer rating of 107.7.

If the Packers win, it would be the first time they’ve swept the season series against the Lions since 2016 and the 11th time in the last 20 seasons. During that span, the Packers have a .718 winning percentage against the Lions — the second-best among all NFL teams that have played the Lions according to pro-football-reference.com.

With 12 wins, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is tied for the fifth-most wins by a first-year NFL head coach. With a win against the Lions, he would become tied for the third-most wins.

Over their last three games, the Packers have 12 sacks — the most in the NFL over the past three weeks.