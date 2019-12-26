Police searching for suspect who stole from Menomonee Falls Best Buy

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole from a Best Buy store.

Police say the suspect, described as a black male, stole a pair of wireless, in-ear headphones — valued at $100.99 — from the Best Buy on Falls Parkway around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The suspect fled in a black, four-door sedan.

Authorities say the suspect was at a Best Buy in Brookfield earlier in the day purchasing a soundboard with gift cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 regarding case #19-038684. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.