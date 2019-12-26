KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A rescue cat is turning heads because of its striking resemblance to… Baby Yoda.

A Facebook post indicates the feline, which has been dubbed “Baby Yoda Cat” and has its own Facebook page, was found by a volunteer of Humane Society of Rowan County NC in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Baby Yoda Cat is being treated for a deep wound around her neck, as well as an upper respiratory infection. She also came in with some hair loss due to precious wounds, fleas and intestinal parasites.

The post says Baby Yoda Cat won’t officially be available for adoption until her wounds are healed, she is spayed, microchipped, and receives her second round of vaccines and dewormer.