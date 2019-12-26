Search continues for SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run crash: ‘This shouldn’t have happened’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman is killed on Christmas Eve -- and the person responsible is still on the run. Police are asking for your help.

36-year-old Jamie Hanson (her friends call her James) was walking her dogs near Howell and Dover in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. Witnesses describe a vehicle driving up on the sidewalk -- and striking Hanson before taking off.

"This shouldn't have happened," said Darcy Turner, owner of nearby Tiny Tykes. "She was walking her dogs. I seen her almost every day."

Reports released by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office say the driver was described to "misjudge the curve in the road and drove up on the sidewalk." Witnesses say the vehicle fled southbound on Howell -- hitting a street sign and another vehicle on the west side of the street in the process.

Milwaukee police say the vehicle involved is possibly a dark-colored 2002 to 2007 Jeep Liberty (similar to the one pictured below) with considerable front end damage -- and a roof rack or ladder that may be partially detached.

"I want 'em caught. They need to be caught. Something needs to be done," Turner said.

Family and friends say Hanson was always positive.

"She was a great person," said Andrew Fronek, owner of the Milwaukee Brat House.

Colleagues at the Milwaukee Brat House say Hanson was a cornerstone of their team -- and their hearts are shattered by this loss.

"I hope that they're brought to justice because they took someone special from us," Fronek said.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).