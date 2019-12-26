Silver alert issued for missing Poynette man

POYNETTE — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old Poynette man. Kenneth Nelson was last season around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas.

Nelson is described as a white man, 5′ tall and around 200 pounds with blue eyes and a short gray beard. He has a scar on his abdomen and scars on both calves. He was last seen wearing a full Santa suit — red jacket, red pants, black boots and a red hat.

He was seen by neighbors leaving an apartment complex the night of Wednesday, Dec. 25. He never returned home to his apartment and left his cell phone at home. He does have a medical pendant, but the batteries have died and authorities are unable to ping his phone and contact him through that pendant.

Nelson drives a silver, Chevrolet Impala — Wisconsin license plate number 775-RAX.

Contact the Poynette Police Department with any information: 608-742-4166