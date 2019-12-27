Brown Deer police ask for help in search for missing 18-year-old woman

BROWN DEER — The Brown Deer Police Department is asking for your help in their search for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Officials say Kailey Kuhn was last seen around 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 — and is cognitively disabled.

Kuhn is described as a female, white, approximately 5’2″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweat pants and red Converse shoes.

If you have information regarding Kuhn’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

