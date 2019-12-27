Getting ready to host your own New Year’s Eve party? List of items you may want to pick up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Getting ready to host your own New Year's Eve party? Christina Van Zelst spent the morning at the Milwaukee Public Market with some tips.

About The Milwaukee Public Market (website)

Welcome to Milwaukee's most unique downtown food destination! Bursting with unique, high quality selections of artisan and ethnic products, and freshly-made prepared foods, you’re sure to enjoy shopping the independent merchants of the Milwaukee Public Market.

Eat in the Market’s second floor Palm Garden or take your purchases home to be enjoyed. Whatever your taste or craving – the Milwaukee Public Market has something to satisfy your appetite!

The Market also showcases a variety of cooking classes in The Madame Kuony Demonstration Kitchen. Classes feature instructors ranging from our own vendors and local chefs to nationally known cookbook authors. The Palm Garden and Kitchen areas are also available for corporate team building events, company functions, and private parties. Contact our staff today for your next event!

