Kenosha police investigating death of 9-month-old boy

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy.

Police were called to a home near 29th Avenue and 46th Street in Kenosha at around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26 — reports say a baby at the residence was not breathing. When officers arrived, they began CPR which was taken over by Kenosha Fire Department personnel. Life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, and the boy was pronounced dead.

The cause of the boy’s death is under investigation. It was the second death of an infant in Kenosha this month — an 11-month-old boy died on Dec. 12. In that case, investigators believe the baby died of injuries associated with abuse. A suspect — the 11-month-old’s father — is in custody pending charges in the Dec. 12 death.