Milwaukee Admirals shut out Grand Rapids Griffins, 3-0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Admirals goalies Troy Grosenick and Connor Ingram combined to stop all 34 shots they saw and shutout the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-0 Friday at Van Andel Arena.

Grosenick left the game with 2:31 remaining in the second period after he was interfered with by Grand Rapids forward Evgeny Svechnikov. Grosenick had stopped all 21 Griffins shots at that point of the game. Ingram replaced Grosenick for the remainder of the game. Grosenick finished with 21 saves while Ingram had 13.

It was the Admirals (23-4-3-2) second straight shutout of an opponent. Milwaukee hasn’t allowed a goal in 146:20 of play.

The Admirals took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Defenseman Matt Donovan’s shot from the point beat Griffins goalie Pat Nagle at 13:02 of the first frame. Eeli Tolvanen and Laurent Dauphin picked up assists on Donovan’s second goal of the season.

The Admirals scored two more goals in the second period to take a 3-0 lead to the locker room at the second-period break. Mathieu Olivier made it 2-0 when he tapped in a loose puck at the left post for his fifth goal of the season at 11:51 of the second frame. Donovan and Fred Allard were awarded assists in the goal.

Milwaukee made it 3-0 with a power-play tally at 18:01 of the second period. Alex Carrier knocked down a clearing attempt at the left point and moved the puck to Cole Schneider. Schneider poked the puck to Frederick Gaudreau. Gaudreau skated to an open slot, then fed a perfect pass to the bottom of the right circle for Daniel Carr. Carr one-timed the puck into the goal for his 12th goal of the season and his fourth power-play marker. Gaudreau’s assist was his 150th career point with the Admirals. Gaudreau is just the eighth player to reach the milestone since the Admirals joined the American Hockey League in 2001.

The Admirals return home to host Grand Rapids at UWM Panther Arena Sat., Dec. 28.