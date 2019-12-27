× MPD recovers vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Bay View, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have recovered the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in the Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 24. However, the suspect who was driving the vehicle remains at large.

36-year-old Jamie Hanson (her friends call her James) was walking her dogs near Howell and Dover in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Witnesses describe a vehicle driving up on the sidewalk — and striking Hanson before taking off.

Reports released by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office say the driver was described to “misjudge the curve in the road and drove up on the sidewalk.” Witnesses say the vehicle fled southbound on Howell — hitting a street sign and another vehicle on the west side of the street in the process.

Hanson was a well-known and beloved bartender at Milwaukee Brat House has been called the cornerstone for many in the tight-knit service industry in Milwaukee. She is remembered as a positive influence.

In a news release, the Milwaukee Police Department indicated they would like to thank everyone who shared information regarding this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS) where you can possibly receive a reward up to $1,000.