Recognize him? MPD needs help identifying attempted burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted for attempted burglary near Kilbourn and Vel R. Phillips Avenues in downtown Milwaukee.

Police say the suspect forcefully entered a locked storage unit and took property at around 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. However, a security guard stopped the suspect and recovered the property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25 years old, 5’7″-5’10” tall with a slender build and a medium-brown complexion. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt over a gray long-sleeve shirt, a gray hat, blue jeans and dark blue or black Nike gym shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or 414-224-TIPS.

43.042333 -87.917085