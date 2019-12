Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Some Milwaukee favorites are taking over the Pabst Theater. The Gufs and Willy Porter Band are set to take the stage on New Year's Eve.

About The Gufs and Willy Porter Band (website)

Ring in the New Year with The Gufs and the Willy Porter Band. A night of all of your favorite tunes from two Milwaukee favorites. Very special guest Brett Newski opens the festivities. $35

General Admission

All Ages

ADA Accessible