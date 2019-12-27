Wisconsin man facing 11th drunken driving charge

STOUGHTON — Authorities say a Wisconsin man is facing his 11th drunken driving charge after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night.

Police say 59-year-old Bruce Henningfield was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed. Henningfield is accused of crashing into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and leaving the scene.

Police say a witness notified authorities and followed Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot. Officers later stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

