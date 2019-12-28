5 dead in small plane crash near a Louisiana airport, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. — A small plane crashed in an open field just west of Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana on Saturday morning, police told CNN.

The plane came down near an area Walmart. The plane doesn’t appear to have hit any buildings, a Lafayette Police shift commander said.

The Associated Press reports that five people have died as a result of the crash.

Police don’t have additional details about injuries at this time.

Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.